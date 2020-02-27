Register
05:57 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Two of Scandinavian airline (SAS) Boeing 737 aircrafts parked at Terminal 4 at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, Sweden

    SAS Airline Crashes on Stock Exchange Amid Failed Globalist Ad, Coronavirus Fears

    © AFP 2019 / Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105319/19/1053191989_0:68:4194:2427_1200x675_80_0_0_1cf51eace087f1828ccc57e624f1b8c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202002271078415606-sas-airline-crashes-on-stock-exchange-amid-failed-globalist-ad-coronavirus-fears/

    Earlier in February, Scandinavia's largest airline enraged many customers with its overtly globalist ad claiming that there is no such thing as being Scandinavian and that all of Scandinavia's inventions or cultural expressions commonly associated with the region were “copied” from elsewhere.

    Scandinavia's largest airline and flagship carrier SAS has plummeted a staggering 11 percent on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, Swedish Radio reported.

    The plunge was preceded by an interim report covering the period from November to January, to which the stock exchange reacted very negatively. The report showed that the company lost SEK 1.1 billion ($110 million) before tax, more than half a billion more than in the same period a year earlier.

    SAS CEO Rickard Gustafsson is unhappy with the numbers, but argued that the result was fully expected.

    “It is clear that this is nothing we wish for or think is satisfactory. But that is in line with what we have guided. And the deviation from the previous year is easily explained by two items. One is a weak exchange rate development, not least the Swedish krona against the dollar. And the fact that we have adopted a new accounting standard also affects the result”, Rickard Gustafson said.

    Jacob Pedersen, aviation analyst at Danish Sydbank, ascribed the plunge to the market being worried about the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

    “This is primarily due to concerns about the coronavirus, and its repercussions for air traffic in Europe. People are nervous about the many large expenses and costs they entail for airlines if parts of Europe's airspace are shut down due to the coronavirus”, Pedersen said.

    So far, SAS has halted all flights to Beijing and Shanghai until the end of March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It is estimated that the stoppage alone will cost the company about SEK 200 million ($20 million). The aforementioned report also suggested that the virus may further hamper revenues. Nevertheless, the company's leadership called the current situation “manageable”.

    Amid the outbreak, SAS's competitors have been forced into cost-saving measures. For instance, Thai Airways cut managers' salaries, while Germany's Lufthansa froze new hirings, a reaction Pedersen called “somewhat exaggerated”. So far, SAS plans no personnel cuts.

    Another factor that may have contributed to SAS's losses is an overtly globalist and multiculturalist advertisement campaign released earlier in February. The strongly pro-immigration ad by the state-owned Scandinavian flagship carrier claimed that there is no such thing as being Scandinavian and that all of Scandinavia's inventions or cultural expressions commonly associated with the region were “copied” from elsewhere.

    The ad triggered an outcry of indignation across Scandianavia, from politicians, bloggers, and ordinary people alike, with individuals pledging to boycott the “self-hating” company from now on.

    ​Many admonished SAS bosses for denigrating and belittling Scandinavia's achievements, unlike fellow Scandinavian airline Norwegian, which openly praises Nordic luminaries in an airplane design.

    “While SAS denies Scandinavian culture, Norwegian flies with tributes to various Scandinavian people. It deserves to be shared”, Emil Moghaddam of the Swedish Christian Democrat Party tweeted.

    ​Following the outcry and after being rated on YouTube, SAS panicked and pulled the ad, only to release a slightly re-worked version of it. The company itself later suggested its campaign was attacked. Numerous Swedish media outlets blamed the “Russian trace” because Russian media such as Sputnik and RT reported on SAS's belly flop of an ad.

    Related:

    Is Sweden’s Drive Towards a ’Cashless Society’ Something to Emulate?
    'Harsh Lesson': Calls to Banish Huawei as Sino-Swedish Relations Reach New Low
    Tags:
    SAS, stock exchange, airline, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse