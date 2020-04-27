Huawei 5G, AI Tech Boosting Frontline Services, Instrumental In Fight Against COVID-19 - White Paper

The Chinese tech giant has stepped up efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic using numerous disruptive technologies aimed at monitoring, diagnosing and blocking the spread of COVID-19. The news comes amid waves of conspiracy theories on social media accusing the company of spreading the virus via its 5G services, without citing evidence.

Huawei Technologies will boost its role in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with artificial intelligence and telecoms connectivity, the company wrote in a white paper for its "5G+, Better World" platform last week.

The white paper, titled "Technology against Pandemic: Insights and Practice on Telecom Networks", addresses the role of telecom networks in monitoring the crisis and providing vital services to education, shopping and remote working resources.

Technologies at the forefront of fighting the pandemic included 5G, artificial intelligence, 10 Gigabyte Passive Optical Networks (10G-PON), among others.

5G was used in deploying drones in outbreak regions for activities such as broadcasting messages, sharing information via QR codes, deliveries of vital supplies and medicines, and disinfecting areas affected by the virus and others with unmanned vehicles (UAVs), the paper read.

AI thermal temperature gauges were deployed to monitor crowds, checking roughly 46,000 people per hour at key transport, schools and shopping malls, according to the paper.

Patients under COVID-19 isolation could be safely monitored via magnetic electronic door seals using internet-of-things (IoT) technologies, as well as providing real-time updates on cases in cities and regions and warning users potential contact with coronavirus outbreaks and patients.

5G was used to "connect doctors with patients, affected areas with the rest of society, and hospitals across physical and administrative boundaries", the paper read, citing the Huoshenshan emergency field hospital near the epicentre in Wuhan.

Speaking on the summit, President for Huawei's Carrier BG Marketing and Solutions Sales Department, Peng Song, urged the information and computer technology (ICT) community to stay together and build a better world.

"2020 marks the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century. This year, global digital transformation will accelerate, meaning both opportunities and challenges for telecom operators and industries," Peng said.

Addressing opportunities and challenges required operators to build "more resilient, automated, and intelligent" networks", he said, adding the platform aimed to "work with operators and partners worldwide", including sharing valuable experiences.

​The news comes after Huawei Cloud released a report on its AI-assisted medical imaging programme used to diagnose and treat patients affected by pulmonary illnesses related to the virus, allowing computed tomography (CT) to quickly diagnose patients and boost quarantine protocol efficiency. The programme was created in partnership with Huazhong University of Science & Technology and Lanwon Technology in February and offered to hospitals, free of charge.