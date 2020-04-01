Register
15:27 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The UME (Emergency Army Unit) attend the train station in Granada, Spain Tuesday March 17, 2020. Police checked passports and IDs at the Pyrenees' border with France and along the 1,200 kilometer shared border with Portugal, as Spain re-established controls for incoming and outgoing travellers to stem the new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

    Help From Above: DJI Drones Boosting Spanish Military, US Disaster Relief Efforts To Battle COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Carlos Gil
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/21/1078602136_0:0:3067:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_b90ae145e25ac274f3f41b9918b5523e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004011078790432-help-from-above-dji-drones-boosting-spanish-military-us-disaster-relief-efforts-to-battle-covid-19/

    Spanish authorities have begun using a new tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the country and resulted in over 9,000 deaths, with the help of a leading Chinese tech firm, it has been revealed.

    Spain has become the first European nation to use drones from Chinese tech giant DJI to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with its military deploying the firm's agricultural drones to disinfect large public spaces regions, it was revealed.

    Spanish Military Emergencies Unit (UME) have been battling the outbreak with drones from Stock RC, DJI's Spanish agent, the company reported on social media o Tuesday as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

    “Spain has become the first European country to use agricultural drones for containing [pandemics],” DJI said in the post.

    According to a post from the UME's Transmissions Battalion (BTUME), an AGRAS MG-1 drone from the Shenzhen-based company was successfully tested in field operations against the COVID-19 outbreak.

    The news come as cases in Spain jumped to over 22,500 cases and over 9,000 deaths on Wednesday, according to figures.

    Spanish and Chinese authorities launched respective drone programmes to disinfect regions, check temperatures and disperse public gatherings amid the crisis while reducing risk to emergency personnel, with Chile, the United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Indonesia, and Colombia also launching DJI drones to tackle the virus, SCMP reported.

    A similar deal was struck with Austria's Rosenbauer International AG, the world's largest supplier of firefighting vehicles and equipment, allowing first responders to tackle numerous emergency situations "quicker, more safely and more efficiently", a press statement in March read.

    Company chief executive, Dieter Siegel, said: "Speed and a truly complete overall picture are key criteria for success when emergency service teams have to make purposeful decisions under time pressure.

    Mr Siegel concluded: "This cooperation with DJI enables us to consolidate our role as a digital pioneer while we work together to develop an integrated technology for comprehensive, data-based firefighting and disaster management.

    DJI Boosts US Efforts Against Coronavirus Despite Trump Administration Accusations, US Trade War On China

    The Chinese tech giant, which currently owns 75 percent of the global market in drones for personal, commercial and special use, was accused by the Trump Administration of posing a national security risk, stating that the Chinese drones could potentially spy for the Chinese government, which DJI and Beijing have repeatedly and sharply denied.

    The company said in a statement that its products had been "designed specifically" for US government agencies, including the Department of Interior and Department of Homeland Security, proving that the Trump administration's decision "has nothing to do with security".

    DJI said in January: "We are opposed to the politically-motivated country of origin restrictions masquerading as cybersecurity concerns and call for policymakers and industry stakeholders to create clear standards that will give commercial and government drone operators the assurance they need to confidently evaluate drone technology on the merits of performance, security and reliability, no matter where it is made.

    Despite accusations from the Trump Administration, DJI issued 100 drones to 40 police, fire and public safety organisations across 21 US states as part of its commitment to the Chinese firm's Disaster Relief Programme on Wednesday.

    A company blog post wrote: "This is the largest single deployment of drones to fight COVID-19 that we know of – and we look forward to seeing what our brave first responders do with them.

    Related:

    Spain Announces Record-High Daily Death Toll From Coronavirus, as 849 Die Over 24 Hours
    Chinese Coronavirus Efforts Boosted With AI 'Robocop' Helmets As AIIB Donates 1mn To Tackle Epidemic
    China's Tencent Launches App to Link Workers in Over 100 Countries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Huawei Finds Renewed 'Sense of Mission' in Global Fight Against COVID-19 With Record R&D Investment
    Tags:
    tech, Spain, drones, drone, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse