G20 Ministers Launch Talks on Stabilising Oil Market Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Source

OPEC+ nations previously adopted a declaration of cooperation that stipulates gradual cuts of oil production in three stages from the October 2018 level. Nevertheless, Mexico decided to withdraw from the talks on a new oil output reduction deal.

G20 ministers have launched talks on stabilising the oil market as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the globe, a source familiar with the matter revealed on Friday.

The talks are being held via a video conference. Some of the G20 nations are also members of OPEC+, which held its conference on Thursday and agreed on a three-stage reduction of oil production. Apart from that, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo is expected to deliver an address, as well as representatives of other regional and international organisations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW