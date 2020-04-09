Putin, Trump, Saudi King Salman Discussed Situation in Oil Markets, OPEC+ Talks - Kremlin

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi's King Salman. The phone talks followed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries's (OPEC) discussions on a new oil cuts deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have discussed the situation on oil markets and confrimed their wish to coordinate moves on stabilizing oil markets and minimize the negative impact on prices volatility, Russian President's press office said in a statement.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They discussed the situation on oil markets, taking into consideration the extraordinary ministerial OPEC+ talks and the upcoming video conference of energy ministers of G20", the statement said.

Earlier, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia, Russia and other petroleum-exporting nations agreed on Thursday to substantial cuts in production.

During Thursday briefing on COVID-19 that followed the phone call between the US, Russian and Saudi leaders, Trump said that he expects the deal to be announced "today or tomorrow".

"They are getting close to a deal. That’s OPEC and many other countries outside of OPEC. They will probably announce something either today or tomorrow," Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday.

Amid the reports on the sealed deal, two sources in delegations told Sputnik that Mexico has withdrawn from the OPEC+ negotiations without agreeing to sign a new oil output cut deal, but the talks continue without the Latin American nation.

However, OPEC+ countries hope to persuade Mexico to return to oil output cut deal on Friday, according to the source.

Oil prices have plummeted amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has significantly reduced air traffic worldwide, shut down production and dramatically reduced travelling worldwide, driving demand for jet fuel and gasoline down. Prices dropped even further when OPEC+ group failed to reach a consensus on 6 March in Vienna either on Russia's suggestion to extend the agreement in order to further take a more balanced decision, or on the idea of ​​Saudi Arabia to deepen the reduction in production by 1.5 million barrels per day.