Register
06:45 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Statfjord-A offshore oil platform

    Like Chernobyl: Norwegian Analyst Predicts Oil Prices Down to $10 Per Barrel

    © AFP 2020 / OYVING HAGEN / SCANPIX NORWAY
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (17)
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105318/77/1053187771_0:525:5000:3338_1200x675_80_0_0_4ebc47eab1b92b7e0289ee47b8473384.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003191078620513-like-chernobyl-norwegian-analyst-predicts-oil-prices-down-to-10-per-barrel/

    The Norwegian krone has reached a “record weak” level, as global oil prices have been slashed in half since New Year.

    Oil prices may plummet further and the oil industry sector is facing a difficult year, Norway's Jarand Rystad, who is seen as one of the world's leading oil analysts, has predicted.

    “This is the most dramatic event I have experienced. Then you can think of such events as the financial crisis, Chernobyl and the 1986 oil crisis”, Rystad, the CEO and founder of Rystad Energy, told the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

    On Wednesday, the price of North Sea oil fell by 14 percent to $24.67 per barrel, reaching its nadir since 2003.

    Rystad expects the coronavirus pandemic and the “price war” between Saudi Arabia and Russia to replenish supplies, forcing prices down to a level of between $15 and $10 per barrel.

    “Then you have to turn off the valve. We may have to pay to get rid of the oil”, Rystad ventured.

    However, he also predicted a light at the end of the tunnel.

    “But if the oil price stays this low for a year and a half, it will be the best basis for creating a huge oil price spike afterwards. The deeper we go, the bigger the recoil”, Rystad commented.

    Rystad's calculation is that the Norwegian oil industry is facing a tough period until a violent surge in 2022/2023.

    Norway is one of the world's leading exporters of crude oil. The oil and gas sector constitutes around 18 percent of the country's GDP and wholly 62 percent of Norwegian exports.

    The turmoil on the international oil market plunged the already weakened Norwegian krone to new depths. The dollar has appreciated against the krone from NOK 8.76 per dollar around New Year to 11.65 this week, signalling a “record weak” krone. For the sake of comparison, the dollar was worth around NOK 6 between 2009 and 2014.

    “It can go even weaker. There is no bottom”, Nordkinn Asset Management chief analyst Bjørn Roger Wilhelmsen told the news outlet E24.

    “It's about OPEC and Russia announcing increased production. The oil market will be swamped by oil”, Nordea Markets strategist Joachim Bernhardsen told E24, explaining the recent downfall.

    The global oil prices have fallen from around $66 around New Year to well below $30 following the OPEC+ failure to agree on production cuts amid global pandemic concerns – the biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War. This triggered what many see as a price war, as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia all moved to boost their output by several million barrels per day.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (17)

    Related:

    Norway Halts 'Cold Response' Military Exercise Over Coronavirus Fears - US EUCOM
    Special Needs Only: Norway, Denmark Close Borders to Stop Coronavirus Spread
    Norway Launches $10Bln Crisis Fund to Alleviate Coronavirus Aftermath
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, oil prices, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse