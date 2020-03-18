Register
12:28 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016

    Perfect Storm of Coronavirus, Oil Price War May Cause World to Run Out of Storage Capacity - Reports

    © REUTERS / Nick Oxford
    Business
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/03/1078610370_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_11e8f542c46cf6edca08f9bdc932a18e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003181078610714-perfect-storm-of-coronavirus-oil-price-war-may-cause-world-to-run-out-of-storage-capacity---reports/

    OPEC+’s failure to come to a consensus on possible oil supply cuts amid the global economic slowdown expected due to COVID-19 has sent oil futures tumbling, with the OPEC basket trading for $30.63 on Tuesday, down by more than 40 percent since early March, and as much as 55 percent since January.

    Both onshore and offshore oil storage facilities may run out of spare capacity in the next six months thanks to rock-bottom prices due to falling economic activity and the Saudi-Russian dispute on supply cuts.

    Speaking to the Financial Times, multiple energy traders said that the move by industrial giants around the world to reduce or halt production and go into lockdown is likely to cause a further drop in oil demand, which already suffered its worst single day decline since the 1991 Gulf War price plunge last week.

    Furthermore, speculators looking to make a profit by buying up oil now to sell it off later as prices stabilize may have difficulty finding storage capacity in the coming weeks and months.

    “Something will have to give,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, CEO of Cyprus-based commodity trading giant Gunvor told FT. “The world is producing too much oil.”

    Gunvor’s view is that global oil demand could face another 5 percent decline during the next month, at the same time that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia make good on their plans to ramp up production.

    Earlier, the two Arabian sheikdoms promised to boost production by about one million barrels per day (bpd) each, while Russia reportedly made plans to ramp up output by 200-300k bpd in the near term, and by as much as 500,000 bpd in the medium-term.

    Vopak, a major Dutch multinational oil storage company, has confirmed that it has received a growing number of inquiries regarding the storage of crude oil. Meanwhile, Giovanni Serio, head of analysis at Vitol, a Dutch commodity trader, says traders may soon resort to storing oil aboard tankers at sea, an option that is both more expensive and risky, and complicated by recent Saudi efforts to charter more ships to transport the kingdom’s oil to global markets.

    “The combination of weakening demand and excess supply is hardly going to be accommodated by onshore storage. At a certain point…we will need to fill all the boats,” Serio said. Even that is not a permanent solution, he says. “We are not there yet but we are not going to have any space onshore and it will be hard to find any storage on water. Therefore, the price will have to fall to motivate someone to cut production.”

    Kayrros, a Paris-based oil and gas analytics firm similarly estimates that the world’s onshore tanks may be filled to the brim in six months’ time, with 61 percent of capacity already filled up.

    Some nations, including oil producers and net oil importers alike, have taken advantage of price cuts, with the Trump administration cancelling plans to sell off parts of the Strategic Oil Reserve and to fill it “up to the top.”

    According to FT, the previous oil glut of 2014-2016 helped big traders make profits worth billions of dollars, and they are hoping for the same this time around.

    Related:

    Trump Orders US Strategic Oil Reserves to Be Filled 'Up to the Top' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    World’s Oil Demand Heads for All-Time Low Amid Raging Coronavirus Pandemic, Analysts Say
    Looming Recession: How Trump's Emergency Measures May Affect Global Market & Oil Sector
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse