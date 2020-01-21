Boeing Expects Troubled 737 MAX to Return to Flight During Mid-2020

Boeing announced Tuesday that it expects the 737 MAX to return to service and be ungrounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by mid-2020.

"This updated estimate is informed by our experience to date with the certification process," the company said in its January 21 press release.

" It also accounts for the rigorous scrutiny that regulatory authorities are rightly applying at every step of their review of the 737 MAX's flight control system and the Joint Operations Evaluation Board process which determines pilot training requirements."

Boeing highlighted that the company's prediction on FAA certification and the 737 MAX's return to the skies are "forward-looking statements" which "may not prove to be accurate."

This speculation concerning the 737 MAX's certification is the latest in a series of reports made on the aircraft by Boeing and domestic air carriers.

American Airlines announced just last month that it suspected the 737 MAX's "resumption of scheduled commercial service on American's fleet would occur on April 7, 2020."

Prior to that, Boeing issued a release on November 11 claiming that the 737 MAX would return to commercial service in January.

"At each step of this process Boeing has worked closely with the FAA and other regulators," the company said in its statement.

FAA chief Steve Dickson expressed to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in December that he was “concerned that Boeing continues to pursue a return to service schedule that is not realistic due to delays that accumulated for a variety of reasons," reported Reuters.

Days after the FAA chief's conversation with the company's head, Boeing's board of directors held a two-day meeting in Chicago, Illinois, and concluded that it would temporarily halt production of the embattled 737 MAX.

