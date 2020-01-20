Register
    The Huawei booth is shown during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2020

    Huawei Ditches Google Maps, Strikes Deal With TomTom For Navigation Services - Reports

    © REUTERS / Steve Marcus
    The deal allows Huawei to use the Dutch firm's mapping services, in addition to navigation and traffic updates, on Huawei devices after the Trump Administration blocked the Chinese tech giant from accessing US tech during the ongoing trade row.

    Huawei Technologies has partnered with Dutch mapping and navigation firm TomTom to use the latter's services on smartphone apps, media reports revealed.

    The deal had not been publicised but was closed some time ago, TomTom spokesman Remco Meerstra has said as quoted by Reuters.

    TomTom began moving away from selling devices to providing software services, namely after it sold its telematics division to Japanese auto parts manufacturer Bridgestone for €910m in January last year, now renamed Webfleet Solutions.

    The news comes after US president Donald Trump, citing 'national security concerns', blacklisted the Beijing-based tech giant and over 70 Chinese firms in May last year amid escalating tensions in the US trade war on China.

    Both Huawei and Beijing strongly condemned the move while repeatedly denying all accusations from Washington that its technologies are being used to spy for the Chinese government.

    The measure blocked Huawei's access to Google Play Services, including Google Maps and others, prompting the company to form its own ecosystem of core developer kits as well as operating systems on mobiles and other devices.

    Huawei also announced at a conference in London on Thursday it would invest £20m in the UK and Ireland to help programmers build their own apps on the company's proprietary mobile ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services, in a bid to become the third-largest ecosystem in the world and expand its global share of the app development market.

    Huawei Pledges £20m to UK, Irish App Developers, Launches New Platform to Rival Google, Microsoft
    UK Reportedly Laments US Failure to Suggest Huawei 'Plan B' Amid Trump's Crackdown on Chinese Firm
    Germany Can’t Set Up 5G Network Without China’s Huawei, Interior Minister Says
    Meng and the Merciless: Huawei Chief Financial Officer Gears Up to Fight Extradition to US
