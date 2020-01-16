Register
01:54 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019

    Huawei Pledges £20m to UK, Irish App Developers, Launches New Platform to Rival Google, Microsoft

    © AFP 2019 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    3240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/06/1078040689.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202001161078053794-huawei-pledges-20m-to-uk-irish-app-developers-launches-new-platform-to-rival-google-microsoft/

    The world's largest telecoms provider announced its strategy for a comprehensive app development platform aimed at building a new global software ecosystem whilst reducing dependence on US technologies amid the US trade war on China.

    Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies revealed its strategy to help businesses in the UK and Ireland increase users and build revenues at its Developer Day Conference in London on Thursday.

    Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) aims to become the third-largest mobile ecosystem in the world and currently has 4m users in the UK, with a further 600m across over 170 countries, including 68m across Europe, figures show.

    Numerous major companies, including 18 media, 9 banking and 12 high street retailers, attended the conference to learn about the platform. 24 core kits were also launched to provide businesses and developers access to open developer kits to facilitate integrating programmes into Huawei's App Gallery.

    The tech giant also announced £20m in investments to promote UK and Irish app developers on the new platform, as well as an further £20,000 to app makers uploading their projects to the Huawei App Gallery by 31 January.

    Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, presented the global plan in Munich last September, which totals $3bn in foreign investments from the Beijing-based company to date.

    68 percent of Huawei consumers have already expressed interest in HMS, citing a desire to protect personal information as a top concern, according to the Chinese tech firm.

    HMS offers kits to developers based on several categories, including Wallet, Drive and Health kits, in addition to mapping and location, scanning and awareness, and analytics and account management kits.

    Investments to Show Commitment and Support to the UK

    Anson Zhang, managing director of Huawei UK's Consumer Business Group, said that the Chinese tech firm was pledging £20m in investments to show commitment and support to the UK and Irish markets, as well as building "an outstanding ecosystem together".

    "Ultimately, we envision an all-scenario intelligent consumer experience for the future of Huawei Mobile Services and will provide businesses and developers with the opportunity to reach new audiences, expand and monetise, as they prepare for the fully connected world," Zhang said.

    Author and thought leader Peter Hinssen said that consumers wanted an "increasing amount of control over their data" and that vendors should "align" their products and services to do so.

    He added: "With the Huawei Developer Program and the continually evolving Huawei Mobile Services, businesses now have the opportunity to use innovative applications that have consumers’ desires at the heart."

    Huawei Mobile Services is a substantial expansion of its digital product portfolio and follows plans in August to launch its Google Maps alternative in a bid to distance the company from US technologies amid the US trade war on China, namely after the Trump administration's decision to place the Chinese firm and over 70 others on an entities list in May last year.

    Huawei's 'Map Kit' service allows developers to build apps based on the company's platform, which was hailed as a Google alternative offering "real-time" traffic conditions as well as augmented-reality mapping functions.

    Related:

    Pompeo Compares Huawei 5G Structure to ‘Soviet Technology’, Warns EU not to Use It
    Huawei VP Reaffirms Duty to Build UK 5G Networks as Europe, ASEAN Top Chinese Export Partners List
    Trump Trade Team to Narrow Huawei’s Blacklist Loophole With Tougher Rules – Report
    Merkel to Meet With Lawmakers to Decide if Huawei Will Take Part in Germany’s 5G Rollout – Report
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, Apple, Microsoft, Google, developers, telecom, mobile app, mobile, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    The World as Seen by Russian Diplomats' Wives
    Hearts and Minds
    Are You Gonna be My Girl, Angela?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse