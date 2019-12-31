Merkel Lauds Russian-Ukrainian Gas Deal for Ensuring EU Supply

"I am glad that one and a half years of talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine could be successfully concluded. Continued gas transit … is a good and important signal that our European gas supply will be guaranteed", Merkel said in a statement.
She thanked Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the recent addition to the mediators' team, Georg Graf Waldersee.
Germany relies on Russia for much of its natural gas imports. Despite a slip in gas exports starting in 2014, Russia remained the EU’s biggest supplier in the first half of the outgoing year. It is about to complete a new undersea pipeline to Europe despite US sanctions on contractors.
