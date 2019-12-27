Register
21:23 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Map of Ukraine's immense gas transit network, most of it built during the Soviet period and in need of modernization.

    Gazprom Completes $2.9 Bln Payment to Ukraine's Naftogaz in Move to Settle Long-Running Gas Dispute

    © Photo : Victor Korniyenko
    Business
    Get short URL
    281
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105192/79/1051927998.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/201912271077883560-gazprom-completes-29-bln-payment-to-ukraines-naftogaz-in-effort-to-settle-dispute/

    In February 2018, the Stockholm Arbitration Court ordered the Russian gas giant to pay Naftogaz some $2.56 billion over its alleged failure to ship agreed-upon amounts of gas through the Ukrainian pipeline network en route to Europe. The dispute became a part of the broader conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the wake of the 2014 coup in Kiev.

    Gazprom has completed a $2.9 billion payment to Naftogaz on the basis of the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration Court, a spokesman from the Russian company confirmed Friday.

    According to the spokesman, the payment was made in accordance with terms and dates agreed upon in the protocol signed between the two companies last week. Under the terms of that agreement, following Friday's payment, the companies will agree to waive their claims in any other outstanding legal disputes which have yet to be resolved.

    Earlier Friday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak announced that starting from 1 January, Gazprom and Naftogaz would wipe the slate clean regarding whatever mutual disputes they've had on the issue of gas supplies and transit contractors. This includes the removal of asset freezes. According to Novak, future commercial agreements between the two side would be "economically mutually beneficial and acceptable to both sides".

    Russia and Ukraine signed a protocol last Friday envisioning the delivery of 65 billion cubic metres of gas through the Ukrainian pipeline network next year, with an additional 40 billion cubic meters per year guaranteed between 2021 and 2024. In addition, the agreement allows for direct gas deliveries to Ukraine at a discounted price on the basis of the country serving as a hub for deliveries to Europe.

    A picture shows a pressure gauge at a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014
    © AFP 2019 / SERGEY BOBOK
    A picture shows a pressure gauge at a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014

    The gas protocol was signed in Minsk after an agreement in principle on gas transit through Ukraine was agreed upon by senior officials from Russia, Ukraine and the European Union in Berlin last week.

    Russian officials have expressed eagerness to resolve the dispute with Ukraine as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system moves closer to completion. Nord Stream 2's European partners, and particularly Germany, have lobbied Moscow to continue deliveries of natural gas through Ukraine, which has earned billions of dollars in revenues via its status as a transit state in previous years.

    The Russian-Ukrainian gas conflict is part of the broader political conflict between the two countries stemming from the February 2014 coup d'etat in Kiev. Gazprom halted its exports to Ukraine in late 2015, citing Kiev's failure to make payments on time. Naftogaz challenged this claim and took its case to the Stockholm Arbitration Court, which ordered Gazprom to pay the Ukrainian company $2.56 billion. Russia challenged the ruling in the months that followed, but gave in last week in the interests of a broad agreement. During this time, Ukraine was forced to purchase reverse flow gas from Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, with these supplies often consisting of Russian gas sold by these countries to Kiev at more expensive prices.

    Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have subsided in recent months as both countries have sought to address a long list of issues which accumulated under the administration of vehemently anti-Russian former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was soundly defeated by his rival, Volodymyr Zelensky, in last spring's elections.

    Also on Friday, the Russian Energy Ministry confirmed that Nord Stream 2 would be launched before the end of the year, notwithstanding US legislators' recent attempts to stop the project. Once completed, Nord Stream 2 will double the existing Nord Stream network's capacity to 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline network runs from Russia to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse