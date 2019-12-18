'Cybunker’: New York-Based Studio Creates ‘Cyberhouse’ to Fit Tesla's Cybertruck

Electric auto manufacturer Tesla introduced its long-awaited Cybertruck, sporting an unusual design and increased power at a special November demonstration event in Los Angeles. Production of the strikingly angular electric vehicle is set for 2021, but could be pushed back to 2022.

Tesla’s Cybertruck now has a special garage, after New York-based design agency LARS BÜRO created a 'cybunker' to house the recently unveiled 19.3-foot pickup truck that “doesn’t fit in standard garages”.

The Cybunker, with an additional 1,800 square feet of storage space, is, within its 600-sq-ft garage, capable of containing two of the vehicles while providing a comfortable living area in the back of the structure, serving as an apartment, shelter, storage, or commercial use, according to the company.

1. We heard somewhere that the new #cybertruck from @Tesla doesn't fit in the standard American garage.

2. We were going to petition @elonmusk for a 16" chassis trim.

3. We designed a garage around it instead.

4. Enter the #cybunkerhttps://t.co/08AhDgItrm pic.twitter.com/1MERc3nFGy — LARS BÜRO (@lars_buro) December 14, 2019

“Thanks to its rigid steel monocoque structure and aerodynamic shape, the Cybunker is able to withstand the toughest environmental conditions, while its state-of-the-art circular infrastructure creates a microgrid capable of ensuring self-sustenance in the most isolated sites, or as an auxiliary system for on-grid dwellings,” the LARS BÜRO agency said.

The design studio published photos on its website featuring the Cybunker, styled similarly to the Cybertruck, installed in serval environments, including hard climate regions and urban sites.

For all the people saying that #CyberTruck won't fit in their garage, I found #CyberHouse!

Just needs solar 🧑🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/FbXUlm4CVb — White Lightning (@donattosfirearm) December 17, 2019

“Whether sited on the most remote location, or as a man cave in a suburban lot, Cybunker guarantees a versatile and futureproof system that can be deployed to withstand the toughest demands. The unit features panoramic views through its lateral windows made of armored glass, with skylights allowing additional sunlight to enter the space,” the agency said.

LARS BÜRO announced that the production of its Cybunker will start in 2020, before the coming of Tesla’s Cybertruck, set to become available in late 2020 or early 2021. LARS BÜRO has not revealed the price.