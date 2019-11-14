Register
13:16 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture with participants while touring an exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 4, 2019

    India, Russia Vow to Dismantle Trade Barriers as BRICS Nations Slam ‘Protectionist Bullying’

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Business
    Get short URL
    180
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While expressing satisfaction with trade relations, the Indian prime minister has also "gladly accepted" the Russian president's invite to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next year. Earlier this month, the Indian defence minister confirmed the participation of an Indian contingent in the parade.

    The Indian prime minister and Russian president have agreed to dismantle all barriers to boost trade between the regions of the two exclusive strategic partners.

    After meeting for the fourth time in 2019 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, the two leaders noted the “stability and progress made in the imports of oil and natural gas”.

    President Putin highlighted the potential of the Arctic region in terms of natural gas and invited India to invest in the region.

    “The $25 billion target for bilateral trade by 2025 has already been achieved. The two leaders decided that the 1st Bilateral Regional Forum at the level of Russian Provinces and Indian States be held next year to dismantle trade barriers at the regional level,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    During the meeting, Modi specifically mentioned the successful visits of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Russia where the minister confirmed the participation of an Indian military contingent on the 75th Anniversary of the victory in the Second World War next year. Russia holds a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square every year on 9 May to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany.

    Leaders of BRICS, which includes five emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have criticised what Russian President Vladimir Putin called "politically motivated protectionism" at a time of global economic slowdown.

    Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the forum, that "protectionist and bullying counter-currents bring shocks to international trade" which adds to the downward pressure on the world economy.

    The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) also called for increased trade between the countries. BRICS countries account for 50% of the world's economic growth.

    Earlier this year, the Russian export support group had established its office in India's Mumbai to promote bilateral trade and economic relations.

    The two countries have set targets to achieve bilateral trade worth $30 billion by 2025 while expanding industrial cooperation, creating new technology and investment partnerships, especially in advanced high-tech areas, and finding new avenues and forms of cooperation.

    In addition, “Work on promoting mutual settlements of payments in national currencies will be continued,” as the two countries resolved earlier this September, during the annual summit in Vladivostok.

    Related:

    India Plans to Increase Crude Oil Imports From Russia After Attack on Saudi Aramco
    Russia's Putin Says 2020 BRICS Summit in St. Petersburg Will Focus on Economy
    BRICS New Development Bank to Open Office in Russia
    Tags:
    unilateral sanctions, protectionism, Trade, BRICS, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Victory Day, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse