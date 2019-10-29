Register
14:32 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing

    Despite US Crackdown on Huawei, People Continue to Buy Its Products - Chinese Giant's CEO

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Washington has banned the Chinese tech giant's products from the American market and prohibited its companies from providing any technologies to Huawei. Beijing and the Chinese company have slammed the US's actions, with the firm even filing a lawsuit against them.

    Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei has dismissed allegations that the US crackdown against his company severely affected its financial results in an interview with Euronews.

    "I don't think the US allegations have hurt or affected us that much. In fact, the lobbying of so many politicians around the world has had a positive impact on Huawei. Seeing such a powerful country attack Huawei, customers in many countries take that as a sign of Huawei's strength", he stated.

    Ren Zhengfei confirmed that some customers "choose not to buy from Huawei", calling their decision "understandable". At the same time, he argued that the US governments' actions are likely to be more damaging for American companies than to Huawei.

    "Ultimately, it will be US companies that suffer most. If US companies will lose many parts of Chinese markets. This is not in their best interest", the Huawei CEO said.

    The head of the Chinese giant said that the company is not going to engage with the US government over its actions other than by filing a lawsuit and is not going to comment on Washington's allegations. Ren Zhengfei noted that the "facts will determine whether critics [of Huawei] are right".

    Washington initiated its crackdown campaign against Huawei in May 2019, banning the company's products from US soil and prohibiting American firms from selling technologies to the Chinese giant. This led to chip and software producers withdrawing their partnership with Huawei and the company itself introducing plans to replace their products with similar analogues. Most notably, Huawei recently presented HarmonyOS, which will replace Android OS on some of Huawei's devices.

    Huawei
    CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / Huawei
    Huawei

    The US claims that Huawei allows the Chinese government to spy on its clients via embedded backdoors in its products and called on other countries to refrain from using the Chinese tech giant's equipment in 5G networks. Washington threatened to limit its intelligence sharing with allies, who ignore this warning. So far only a few countries around the world have followed the US recommendation.

    According to most recent reports, the UK is leaning towards allowing Huawei's equipment into the country's non-core 5G network structures, despite pressure from the US. The final decision on this matter may reportedly be made as early as this week, according to the Daily Mail citing unnamed sources.

    Related:

    Investors Flock to Huawei as Tech Giant Issues 3 Bln Yuan Bond Despite US Blacklisting – Report
    Huawei Vice President Says US Sanctions Helped Tech Giant Move Toward Self-Reliance
    Czech Republic Likely To Follow Germany On Approach to Building 5G Networks With Huawei - Minister
    China’s First-Ever '5G Smart Town' Unveiled Amid US Crackdown on Huawei
    London Closer to Finalising Decision on Including Huawei in UK 5G Network Amid US Crackdown – Report
    Tags:
    crackdown, China, Huawei, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse