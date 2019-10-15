Register
16:02 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Modern-age buildings in the business area of London city.

    Hold It Right There! London Still Global Finance Capital Amid Brexit Fears, EU Battle For Businesses

    CC BY 2.0 / Wit Suphamungmee
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The news comes as the UK is locked in talks with Brussels to secure a last-minute Brexit deal before the 31 October deadline, which British prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed to abide by 'come what may'.

    Despite the doom and gloom of warnings over the 2016 referendum that London would no longer keep its spot as the world's top finance hub after Brexit, the British capitol still maintains its place on the throne, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

    London was "extraordinarily resilient", according to property developer Stuart Lipton as quoted by Reuters, who has wagered $1.2bn that London would remain at the top of global investment worldwide.

    Mr Lipton said: “London is extraordinarily resilient and its future as a finance centre is secure because what we have here is unique,

    London has overtaken many sectors of investment in the first half of 2019, conquering the global market for fintech investment and expanding its dominant market share of foreign exchanges. The UK also surpassed the United States as the largest hub for interest rate swaps trading, to the chagrin of European leaders such as former French president Francois Hollande.

    Will EU Finance Hubs Overtake London? Not Quite.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Richard Wellings, deputy research director at the British think-tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said that it was "very unlikely" that other national capitals such as Paris could knock London from its top spot in global finance.

    He said at the time: "The financial sector is a complex ecosystem and firms rely on other firms clustering close by. These things develop over many decades; you can't just take one financial center and move it somewhere else. A few firms may move, but we aren't going to get a huge cluster like we have in London.

    He added that post-Brexit, there would be "opportunities for London to do well" if the UK removed more of the "hugely costly EU red tape that's holding the City of London back", adding that fiercer competition would come from finance hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as other emerging markets.

    Emerging markets have also become a key ally of the City of London, with Lord Mayor Peter Estlin embarking on an official visit to Africa to discuss London's future relationship with numerous markets such as Kenya, South Africa and others. The City launched the visits as part of the UK's bid to ink numerous post-continuity trade agreements after leaving the EU.

    The British capital has also kept its crown as the global green finance hub in terms of quality, according a report from Z/Yen and Finance Watch as cited by CityAM. Despite this, multiple European capitals were quickly approaching the UK's throne due to London's failure to issue sovereign green bonds.

    Michael Mainelli, executive chariman of Z/Yen said: “The strength of Western Europe in green finance is shown clearly in this, as is the opportunity for smaller and emerging financial centres to take a leading role.

    USD to Chinese Yuan exchanges surpassed GBP to Euro trading in January at $73bn (£55bn), making dollar to yuan exchanges the seventh most traded currency pair in London, according to the Bank of England Foreign Exchange Joing Standing Committee. Turnover from renmenbi clearing houses was boosted 17 percent in the previous fiscal year and kept London as the largest Forex trading centre globally at $2.6tn each day.

     

    Related:

    Hong Kong Stock Exchange Launches Takeover Bid For London Counterpart
    German Finance Minister Signals Readiness to Pump ‘Billions of Euros’ Into Economy in Face of Crisis
    Hong Kong Stock Exchange Pulls Bid For London Counterpart
    UK Proposes 'Pared-Down' Free Trade Agreement to End Brexit Impasse - Report
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit talks, Brexit deal, Brexit Plan, Brexit, green economy, finance, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse