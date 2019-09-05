Indian PM Modi Offers Russia $1 Bln Loan for Far East Development

Modi was invited to Russia as the main guest of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, where he held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin.

During his speech at the EEF, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi would provide a $1 billion loan for the development of the Russian Far East, marking the first time India has offered a line of credit to any specific region of any country.

He also invited 11 governors of the Far East Region to visit India to strenghten economic relations between the two countries.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev Russian President Vladimir Putin opens a plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum at far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on September 5, 2019

Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth EEF from 4-6 September. This year, at least 8,000 guests from across the globe are in attendance at the forum, hosting over 70 various business events.

