Russian President Putin, Indian PM Modi, and Japanese PM Abe Give Speeches at EEF - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, and Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad deliver speeches at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum.
This year, at least 8,000 guests from across the globe are in attendance at the EEF, hosting over 70 business events. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)