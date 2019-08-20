Register
16:54 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gold bullion

    Buy Gold, Urges Veteran Investor as Bullion Hits 6-year High

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    160

    Gold bullion hit a six-year high in August on low rates, a sluggish economy and heightened geopolitical tensions, with investors plowing into the precious metal.

    Veteran investor Mark Mobius urged to buy gold on Tuesday, when he appeared on Bloomberg TV.

    “Gold’s long-term prospect is up, up and up, and the reason why I say that is money supply is up, up and up", Mobius, adding:
    “I think you have to be buying at any level, frankly".

    Mobius pledged long-term rewards for accumulating bullion as leading central banks cut rates and contribute to the upswing by stepping up purchases.

    In the interview, however, he stopped short of spelling out a price target for gold in his on-air remarks.

    With the US Treasury market warning of a possible recession looming, investors have been swarming into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

    “With the efforts by the central banks to lower interest rates, they’re going to be printing like crazy", said Mobius, who advised every portfolio allocate about 10% to physical bullion.

    Regarding the role of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and the debate whether their rising popularity will detract from traditional haven gold, Mobius believes their advent will potentially boost bullion consumption.

    “You have all these currencies, new currencies coming into play", said the investor who set up Mobius Capital Partners LLP last year after three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments.

    In this photo taken on Jan. 17, 2018, a worker walks along a row of computer rigs that run around the clock 'mining' bitcoin inside the Genesis Mining cryptocurrency mine in Keflavik, Iceland
    © AP Photo / Egill Bjarnason
    In this photo taken on Jan. 17, 2018, a worker walks along a row of computer rigs that run around the clock 'mining' bitcoin inside the Genesis Mining cryptocurrency mine in Keflavik, Iceland

    “I call them 'psycho currencies', because it’s a matter of faith whether you believe in Bitcoin or any of the other cyber-currencies. I think with the rise of that, there’s going to be a demand for real, hard assets, and that includes gold".

    Gold has been on a tear, hitting a six-year high on prospects for easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and other central banks in a bid to prop up growth that’s been impacted by the protracted US-China trade war and persisting geopolitical frictions.

    Spot gold hit $1,535.11 an ounce on 13 August - the highest since 2013, and is up 17% this year.

    As signs of a global slowdown emerge more than 30 central banks around the world have cut interest rates this year, shoring up their economies amid rising anxiety over trade conflicts, a potentially messy Brexit, and unabated geopolitical tensions.

     

    Related:

    China Drastically Restricts Gold Imports Amid Escalation of Trade War – Reports
    Till Debt Do Us Part: How and Why Russia is Dumping US Treasury Bonds
    Go For Gold: Here's Why Russia Can Become Fourth Biggest Reserve Holder
    Japan Edges Out China as Top US Creditor for First Time Since 2017 - Treasury
    Tags:
    Bitcoin, bitcoin, Bitcoin, US-China trade war, US-China trade war, central banks, Central Bank, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency, US Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve, gold bullion, bullion
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse