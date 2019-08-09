Register
04:02 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hacking

    Expert on Cryptocurrencies: 'For Goodness Sake, They Have to Improve Their Security'

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The price of bitcoin has broken above $12,000 gaining over $2,000 of value in one week, bringing a possible end to a shaky time for cryptocurrency investors. Jonathan Davies Wealth Management expressed an opinion on this story.

    Sputnik: The price of bitcoin has broken above $12,000 (£9,870) to take its week-on-week gains above $2,000 and bring an end to a shaky time for cryptocurrency investors. How accurate are these predictions? Are we on the verge of seeing cryptos bounce to extraordinary heights?

    Jonathan: Although I am an investor I haven't invested in Bitcoin. I'm not currently an investor in Bitcoin largely because I need to see what I call fundamentals in an asset - all I see with Bitcoin is a load of algorithms and zeros and ones and the small number of folk who have made literally billions, while a large number of folk are scrambling around trying to make some money and more generally have lost a lot of money.

    That being said there's no question that when you look at the charts of Bitcoin, it is in a bull market as we speak, thus simply on a technical basis Bitcoin is bullish and will remain bullish for as long as it remains bullish. No one's using it for trading. I mean for buying and selling stuff, products or services, it's a store of value purely and some people are doing fantastically well but the bulk I would suggest are doing really badly.

    Sputnik: After it was announced that the launch of Facebook's crypto 'Libra' was being pushed back to 2021 has Facebook left its launch of the Libra too late?

    Jonathan: No. When you're talking about Facebook you're talking about a company that has access to 2 billion users. That clearly is something like 30% of the global population and I think I'm right in saying that there isn't another media organization on the planet which has that reach. If as we understand that Facebook would simply stop any advertising for any other cryptocurrency, you only need a tiny fraction of that 2 billion folk to start buying their cryptocurrency and indeed, it could, therefore, do fantastically well. No, they haven't left it too late on the contrary and indeed when you think of cryptocurrencies, generally, although they've known been around for slightly more than a decade let me remind you that a similar technological move the internet had been around for 10/15 years and still only a few million people were using was using the internet. We're still only in the first maybe second of nine innings.

    Sputnik: What factors and problems does Bitcoin and other cryptos need to address to capitalize on this bounce? Will there ever be a time when Bitcoin becomes accessible to the general public?

    Jonathan: Some of your listeners will remember prior to the 2000s it was actually quite difficult to get on to the internet and many of the big names that were around then have just simply gone by the wayside. Newer companies came along and made it much more user-friendly that one of the main reasons why the internet then became so widely used because it was usable by non-technologists. There's no question that once the cryptocurrency community creates some kind of a standard access to crypto and makes it easy to buy and sell as opposed to it's still even know it's been around for over a decade, it's still even now quite complex to buy and sell, when they make that easy then it will become more popular. What else do they have to do? Well, for goodness sake, they have to improve their security. There are something like over 1000 cryptocurrencies and I am no expert in this field but I happen to believe that just like there were hundreds of internet companies and now with the internet which basically is controlled by half a dozen - I think the similar thing is going to happen in crypto. You'll have Bitcoin, maybe the likes of Facebook and a couple of others. So I think people should be very wary about holding what potentially might be the hundreds of 'also-rans' into the longer term and stick with what seems to be the currencies that are going to be the ones that are going to be widely held in the longer term.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Breaks $12,000 Mark for 1st Time Since January 2018 - Trade Data
    Bitcoin's Pullback Accelerates, Price Breaks Below $11,000
    Bitcoin Rises 200% YTD, Rally More Sustainable Than in 2017 – Reports
    Tags:
    security, cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency markets, new cryptocurrency, cryptocurrencies, bitcoin market, bitcoin cash, bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancer Mata Hari, 1906
    Dancer, Spy, Double Agent: The Mystery of Mata Hari
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse