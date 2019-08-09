Huawei Unveils Own OS to Take on Google's Android Amid US Crackdown

The Chinese tech giant has previously stated that the new system would be released this year after Google confirmed it would stop supporting Android updates for Huawei due to US restrictions.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, during a press conference in the city of Dongguan unveiled an operating system developed by the company - HongmengOS, or in English HarmonyOS, expressing hope that it would "bring more harmony to the world".

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei earlier claimed that the new system would be a universal OS spread across multiple IoT devices and 60 percent faster than the Android OS. According to him, the new system is "completely different from Android and iOS", and will be launched later this year on Huawei smart screen products.

Yu stressed that Huawei wants to use Android but can "switch immediately" to HarmonyOS if it loses access to the Google product.

The company had to react after the US government blacklisted Huawei in May over its suspected connections with Chinese secret services. Beijing denied the allegations, but Washington still banned US businesses from making deals with the corporation without first procuring special licenses.

Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei in areas that require the transfer of equipment, software and technical services and cancelled its access to Android updates, however, the US Department of Commerce allowed temporary general permits, which will support existing functions and issue updates until 19 August.