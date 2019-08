The largest-ever developers conference of China's tech company Huawei kicks off in Dongguan on Friday, August 9.

The Chinese company is reportedly close to revealing its new operating system, "Hongmeng", which Huawei has been actively developing after Google earlier said it would stop supporting Android updates for its devices due to Washington restrictions on business between Huawei and US companies.

There were also reports that Huawei could release a phone with its own operating system later in the year.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.