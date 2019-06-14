Register
09:19 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Huawei Mulls Using Russian Mobile OS After US Ban – Reports

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Chinese technology giant has to seek ways to replace Google’s Android operating system (OS) after the US company decided to comply with Washington’s ban on trading with Huawei without government approval.

    Russian Telecom and Mass Communications Minister Konstantin Noskov and Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping discussed the Chinese firm’s switching to Aurora, the Russian version of the Finnish OS Sailfish, ahead of the 2019 Saint Petersburg Economic Forum, The Bell reports. According to the Russian outlet, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, also touched on the issue during their talks.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the SPIEF 2019
    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the SPIEF 2019

    The outlet cites an unnamed Russian official, saying that China is already testing Aurora on devices that could be used on Huawei products instead of Google’s Android amid the US ban. Additionally, China and Russia are negotiating the creation of joint chip and software manufacture.

    Sailfish OS was developed in 2012 by the Finnish company Jolla, founded by former Nokia staffers. In 2014, Russian billionaire Grigory Berezkin purchased a share in it after he agreed with the Russian government to develop a Russian mobile Sailfish-based OS. The billionaire’s company Open Mobile Platform (OMP) has been working on the Russian version of the Sailfish OS since 2016. It received its current name, Aurora after a 75% share in OMP was purchased by the Russian state-owned telecom behemoth, Rostelecom.

    According to the website Slashgear, Sailfish is based on Nokia’s and Intel’s aborted MeeGo OS and uses only Android’s hardware layer. If it is installed on Huawei devices, they will not be able to access many Android apps because Sailfish’s compatibility layer is far from perfect, as the outlet reports.

    The Russian giant Rostelecom noted that they are unaware of any talks on the matter and voiced their readiness to work with all software developers, Huawei declined to comment.

    For months, the Chinese tech giant has been embroiled in a row with the US, accusing Huawei of exploiting cyber infrastructure on behalf of the Chinese government, which the company vehemently denies. The row escalated recently when the Trump administration barred US companies from trading with the company without government approval, citing security concerns. Following Huawei’s blacklisting, major US tech giants such as Google, whose Android operating system is used by Huawei mobile phones, and Microsoft cut ties with the Chinese company.

    Notably, Huawei has already been working for several months on a Plan B in case it is cut off from US-made software. In an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt earlier this year, Richard Yu, CEO of the firm’s consumer division said that Huawei has a back-up OS, although the world’s second-largest maker of smartphones has not yet revealed details about it.

    Vice president of Huawei’s public affairs and communications Andrew Williamson recently stated that the Chinese firm will “presumably” try to trademark Hongmeng, designed to replace Android. According to the executive, cited by Reuters, it has been rolled out on over a million devices in China.

    In China, Huawei applied for a Hongmeng trademark in August of last year and received a nod last month, according to a filing on China’s intellectual property administration website. Recent data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has also shown that the company has filed for a Hongmeng trademark in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, and New Zealand.

    Related:

    Britain Says US Pressure Will Impact Huawei Decision
    Huawei Seeks More Than $1 billion from Verizon for Over 230 Patents – Reports
    Huawei Trademarks Its Own Mobile OS Around World After US Ban
    Tags:
    operating system, Android, Google, Rostelecom, Huawei, China, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse