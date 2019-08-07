Register
09:26 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei

    US Congressman Accuses China of 'Blackmailing' India Over 5G Amid Washington's Pressure on Allies

    CC BY 2.0 / Kārlis Dambrāns / Huawei
    Business
    Get short URL
    201

    Earlier Beijing reportedly warned New Delhi that if it blocks Huawei Technologies from doing business in the country, Indian firms operating in China could face repercussions.

    An influential US Congressman Jim Banks has accused China of "blackmailing" India into using Huawei for its 5G infrastructure, reports NDTV.

    The Congressman has also claimed that the Chinese Communist Party "moves to strong-arming countries into exposing themselves to surveillance and espionage."

    Echoing these statements, Senator Marsha Blackburn alleged that state-run company Huawei and Beijing were seeking to foist their spy-embedded technology onto US allies.

    "We need to draw a hard line to protect our national security interests and intellectual property," she said.

    Earlier this week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated the warning that should a country adopt Huawei technology, the US "won't be able to share" information with them. "We won't be able to work alongside them," he emphasized.

    China's foreign ministry has responded by expressing the hope that India will make an independent call on the 5G issue.

    At the same time, spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Huawei had carried out operations in India for a long time, contributing to the development of Indian society and economy, adding:

    "On the issue of Chinese enterprises participating in the construction of India's 5G, we hope the Indian side makes an independent and objective decision, and provides a fair, just and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese enterprises' investment and operations, to realize mutual benefit."

    The Indian foreign ministry has not yet commented on the statement.

    Earlier, Beijing warned India that its firms operating in China could face "reverse sanctions" if New Delhi moves to block Huawei Technologies from doing business in the country, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

    According to the sources, India's ambassador in Beijing, Vikram Misri, was summoned to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on 10 July over concerns regarding US attempts to keep Huawei out of 5G mobile infrastructure globally.

    In July, India began exploring the possibility of collaborating with the US to build its 5G network. According to India's Foreign Ministry, New Delhi and Washington could leverage their respective abilities to work together on 5G infrastructure.

    Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister's Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan reportedly recommended that India should initiate 5G without the involvement of Huawei, despite the Chinese tech company's June proposal of a formal commitment to reassure New Delhi about espionage risks.

    As New Delhi is yet to confirm if Huawei will be allowed access to its 5G network development, India plans to conduct trials of the cutting-edge technology in the near months to upgrade to 5G-ready by 2020.

    The US has been asserting that Huawei has links to China's People's Liberation Army and carries out "surveillance and espionage" activity for the Chinese military – allegations that the Asian tech giant and Beijing have emphatically rejected.

    In May Washington blacklisted the world leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over security concerns. The sanctions make it illegal for US firms to strike deals with the company without first procuring a special license.

    On 29 June, US President Donald Trump eased the sanctions placed on Huawei by allowing US companies to sell components and spare parts to the still-blacklisted company.

    Washington has been increasingly putting pressure on friends and allies including India, to restrict the Chinese telecom firm's operations and refrain from using Huawei equipment while adopting 5G network technology.

     

    Related:

    Huawei Could Release Smartphone with Its New Hongmeng OS Instead of Google's Android This Year
    China’s FM Calls for Quick Release of Huawei CFO, Freeland Points at Detained Canadians - Report
    Beijing Vows Consequences for Indian Firms in China if New Delhi Blocks Huawei From 5G - Report
    Huawei Hopes US to Allow Company to Continue Using Android on Smartphones
    Tags:
    5G, 5G network, Donald Trump, United States, US, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei, China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse