China Begins Purchase of Some US Agricultural Goods After Trump's Criticism

The purchases were made after earlier this week US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter that Beijing was supposed to start buying American agricultural products, adding, however, that there were "no signs that they are doing so".

China has begun purchasing more US agricultural products commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The news comes after the White House said earlier in the week that China had committed to buying more US farm goods.

According to Trump, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka, adding that he expects Beijing to begin major purchases of US agricultural products.

China and the US have been engaged in a trade war since last year, slapping several rounds of tariff hikes on each other. In May, the tensions escalated when Washington imposed a 25 per cent tariff on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, while Beijing retaliated by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.