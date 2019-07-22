The United States and China plunged into an escalating tit-for-tat tariff spat in mid-2018 when the Trump administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to address the trade deficit.

Chinese companies are requesting that their government remove import tariffs on agricultural products from the United States, according Xinhua news agency reports, citing Chinese authorities.

It is noted that "this step is viewed as a further implementation of the agreement reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan at the end of last month."

Recently, the US announced a move to exempt 110 items of Chinese industrial imports from extra tariffs.

The decision to resume consultations was reached during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, which was held 28-29 June. The US president promised not to introduce new tariffs for goods from China, as well as to reduce restrictions on Huawei’s activities. In response, Beijing expressed its readiness to increase purchases of agricultural products from the United States.

For more than a year, the US and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to address the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.