Register
04:51 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Nov. 1, 2018, file photo shows a photo of the Google logo at their offices in Granary Sqaure, London

    ‘Absolutely Not, Senator’: Google Denies Ties to Chinese Military at Congress Hearing

    © REUTERS / Alastair Grant
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The company’s vice president on government and public relations denied allegations that the purportedly Dem-biased tech giant is in cahoots with Beijing – Washington’s biggest economic rival.

    Google Vice President of Global Government Affairs and Public Policy Karan Bhatia on Tuesday denied allegations that the tech giant has ties to the Chinese government and military, The Hill reported Tuesday.

    Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Senator Ted Cruz, Bhatia denied that Google had found “any evidence of infiltration of [its] management or [its] private data by Chinese intelligence.”

    "Absolutely not, Senator," Bhatia told Senator Richard Blumenthal, a panel member.

    Bhatia claimed that her employer has never consulted with China about US government contracts, The Hill report says. The VP also denied allegations that the company ignored a leak of its “private data” to Chinese intelligence.

    "Absolutely not," Bhatia insisted. "We take extremely seriously the threat of any penetration of our systems."

    Senators grilled the vice president over allegations that Google routinely censors politically conservative voices. According to media reports, Google’s allegedly abuses its proprietary search result sorting system, introducing a political bias into sorting algorithms, which some believe causes the suppression of political actors in the US as well as information sources including Russian media like RT and Sputnik. In 2016, reports emerged that Google had suppressed some information on Donald Trump, in favor of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

    California, a motherlode of US tech giants including Google, Twitter and Facebook, is one of the most heavily pro-Dem states in the US.

    Allegations about ties between Google and China surfaced earlier this week after Trump advisor Peter Thiel, a prominent conservative with a seat on the Facebook board, floated the idea that the government should probe Google’s relationship with the Chinese military, The Hill report says.

    Senators interrogated Bhatia over Google’s controversial Project Dragonfly – a search engine Google reportedly developed for the Chinese market, criticized for compliance with Beijing’s strict information legislation.

    According to Bhatia, the project was “terminated” long ago. According to The Intercept, the project was ditched in 2018 amid a massive backlash in the US and an internal confrontation with company’s privacy team.

    The Intercept in March 2019 suggested that the project is still in the works but undercover, with the engine’s code being updated regularly and the project’s “cost team” still having some 100 employees.

    "We have no current plans to go into the Chinese search market," Bhatia said. However, he, just like Google CEO Sudar Pichai before him, denied that the company would never enter the Chinese market in the future. With 800 million Internet users, China remains a big market, even for the California-based tech giant.

    "What we’re willing to commit to ... is that any decisions, or effort to go back into the Chinese search market, we would take only in consultation with stakeholders," Bhatia said, The Hill report says.

    The US and China, the two world’s largest economies but with two vastly different political systems, are in the middle of a trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump, who asserted that Beijing is taking advantage of previously negotiated trade deals. As part of this economic conflict, Chinese tech companies such as Huawei came under fire from the White House, claiming that Chinese communication equipment can be used to spy on American people on behalf of the Chinese government – allegations denied both by Beijing officials and Chinese companies.

    Related:

    Trump Administration 'Will Take a Look' at Accusations of Google Working With Chinese Gov't
    How France May Unleash a Digital Trade War Hell by Taxing Google, Apple, Facebook & Amazon
    Google Defends Contractors Eavesdropping on People Talking to Virtual Assistant
    Google Backs Down after New Zealand Derides it 'Don't be evil', for Breaching Court Order
    Twitterati Hails Google During Guru Purnima, Thanking Spiritual Gurus and Mentors
    Tags:
    China, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse