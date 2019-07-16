Register
15:37 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed blue flag, held every two years.

    20 Pilots Suspended in 15 Days amid Rising Airline Safety Incidents in India

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Toughening its stand after a rise in the number of airline incidents and safety violations, as many as 20 pilots working for Indian carriers have been suspended in the last two weeks. An official told Sputnik that six of the pilots flew for SpiceJet, one of the country's fastest-growing carriers.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's civil aviation regulator, has recorded the highest number of pilot suspensions in a month, as the enforcement of regulations tightens.

    “Twenty pilots have been suspended, pending a detailed investigation. Prima facie, these pilots were found be to disobeying civil aviation requirements,” Indian news agency PTI quoted a DGCA official as saying.

    Indigo, India's largest air carrier by market share, also came under the scrutiny of the DGCA last week. On 11 July, four senior executives of the airline were issued show-cause notices for safety norm violations, and sources say the carrier will soon, likely take action against at least two of them.

    "There is lack of implementation of safety management systems in the organisation," a show-cause notice served to SpiceJet on 4 July read. The company has taken action against three of its officials including its chief of flight safety.

    "Air safety cannot be compromised at any cost. We are monitoring every action, and ensuring that corrective action based on the notices being issued has to be taken without any delay," the official added.

    SpiceJet has reported back-to-back serious incidents on wet runways between 30 June and 3 July. On 30 June, a Spicejet Bombardier Q400 overshot the runway in Surat, with a similar incident reported in Mumbai. On 2 July, a Boeing 737 veered off the runway in Kolkata.

    IndiGo has experienced similar events, including mid-air scares occurring in Jaipur and Goa over the past 15 days.

    The number of accidents and incidents has surged in the past four years, with the highest ever figures and 339 carrier safety violations in 2016 alone. Failure by carriers to provide adequate resources to maintain safe operations can be blamed for the spike in these trends. Indian carriers reported over $1 billion in operating losses in the last financial year, the highest in a decade. High fuel costs, the global economic slowdown, and low yields due to intense competition are some factors that have contributed to the widening gap between revenue and expenses in the airline industry in the airline industry.

    Jet Airways, India's largest private carrier, reported aggregate losses in the last few quarters, eroded its liquidity and jeopardised its ability to sustain operations. The airline faced significant debt for the lease of aircraft, pilot salaries, oil companies and suppliers and was finally forced to stop operations in April of this year.

     

    Related:

    India's SpiceJet Airliner Wants Boeing Compensation Over 737 Max Mess - Reports
    Pilot Federation on Emirates Airline: Crews' Fatigue Threat to Safety
    Boeing Software Update Deals With 737 MAX Safety Concerns - United Airlines VP
    Tags:
    Jet Airways, European Air Safety Agency, air accident, Pilots, India, air crash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse