07:37 GMT +312 June 2019
    SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks after announcing Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Hawthorne, Calif.

    Elon Musk Says Tesla Designed Bond-Like Submarine Car and ‘400-Mile Range Car’

    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    Business
    CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday, saying the company has designed a submarine car like the one from ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ and expected to present “a 400-mile range car.”

    Musk promised shareholders that Tesla drivers will be able to use self-driving features in their vehicles without intervention sometime next year.

    “Every car made since October 2016 is capable of full autonomy with the replacement of the computer alone. We’ll still need regulatory approval but the capability will be there. This massively increases the value of the car. In fact, I think it’s basically financially insane to buy anything except an electric car that is upgradeable to autonomy,” he added.

    He said that Tesla is on target to grow its entire “fleet” by 60% to 80% this year, and that the company could be cash-flow positive while growing at that rate. He was joined by Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel to thank teams that built the company’s battery tech and massive US battery plant, the Gigafactory, co-founded with Panasonic. Musk and Straubel also showed a picture of a green field in Europe, joking that this would one day be their Gigafactory in Europe. Musk said Tesla is planning to establish a car factory on each continent.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S. April 4, 2019
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Elon Musk Goes to Trial For 'Pedo Guy' Tweet
    Musk also told shareholders that they should expect an unveiling of the Tesla pickup truck towards the end of the summer of 2019 and production of its larger electric Semi truck by the end of 2020.

    Finally, Musk hinted that his company has designed a submarine car, which he had called an “aquatic car,” like the one from the 1977 James Bond movie, “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

    Musk said, “You can actually have a submarine car — it’s like technically possible. I think the market for this will be small. Small but enthusiastic.” The CEO also clarified, “It would be a bit of a distraction but maybe we’ll make one as a show car.”

    READ MORE: Elon Musk Mocks Bezos' Moon Lander With Cheeky 'Blue Balls' Meme

    The inventor is a big fan of James Bond movies. In his personal life, Musk is the owner of the “Wet Nellie,” which was made as a custom submarine by Perry Oceanographic Inc. for use in “The Spy Who Loved Me.” The car is shaped like the Lotus Esprit S1, a sports car.

    shareholders, cars, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk
    Votre message a été envoyé!
