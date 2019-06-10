Register
21:18 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Malta-flagged Iranian crude oil supertanker Delvar is seen anchored off Singapore in this March 1, 2012 file photo

    India Eyes Better Deal With US in Energy Sector With Iranian Oil in Sight

    © REUTERS / Tim Chong/Files
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In10 days, the Indian government held three internal meetings to figure out ways to resume importing Iranian crude oil. A few shipments arrived in India from Iran after the deadline for the US' oil sanctions waivers, on 2 May.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a significant development, amid rising pressure from the US to completely ban crude imports from Iran, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan held wide-ranging telephone discussions with the US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Monday evening.

    The minister raised the issue of "crude price volatility", emphasising its impact on Indian consumers during the discussion. Currently, crude prices have been hovering near $50-55 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said other members of the OPEC coalition vowed to prevent a slump in prices.

    "Emergence of the US as a source for oil and gas for India also figured during the call," the Petroleum Ministry said, adding that the two countries agreed to "work closely to improve the overall engagement between the countries in the energy sector".

    READ MORE: India Holds High-Level Meeting on Oil, Gas Amid Halted Iran Imports — Source

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj pose for the media before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 14, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    US Sanctions: India to Decide on Oil Imports From Iran After Elections
    The two ministers discussed the co-operation after India announced it stopped importing Iranian crude after 2 May when the Trump administration revoked sanctions waivers which it granted to eight countries, including India, in November last year.

    Since November, India was importing 1.25 million metric tonnes of crude oil from the Persian nation till 2 May this year.

    "Indian oil refiners have been taking supplies from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to compensate for loss of Iranian oil. However, a limited amount of Iranian crude which was loaded ahead of 2 May also arrived this month," a petroleum ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.

    The Indian government had already started discussions to resume the importing of Iranian crude.

    These developments have been taking place in the backdrop of last month's statement by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the US government will not force its private firms to supply crude at a concessional rate.

    READ MORE:India Likely to Resume Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions — Source

    Meanwhile, on 10 June, the countries discussed ways to work together to enhance energy security and further develop a gas-based economy in India. Both ministers agreed to hold the second meeting of the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an earlier date, the Petroleum Ministry added.

    In November 2018, the Donald Trump administration granted sanctions exemptions "to ensure a well-supplied oil market" for 180 days, which ended on 2 May.

    Related:

    US Sanctions on Iran, Russia Not Binding for India - Ex-Indian Envoy to UN
    India Will Never Cut Its Oil Supply From Iran to Zero - Think Tank Founder
    India's Exemption From Iran Sanctions Result of 'Tough' Talks With US - Source
    India Got No Official Note From US on Iran Sanctions Waiver – Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    energy cooperation, import, crude oil, OPEC, Rick Perry, Dharmendra Pradhan, Donald Trump, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse