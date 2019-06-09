Spice Girl Mel B Set to Release ‘Upmarket’ Vibrators to Add Zest to Fans’ Sex Lives - Reports

The business venture is reportedly something that arises from a real, unsatisfied demand, with Mel B reportedly tailoring her brainchild to cater to the wishes of her potential VIP clients.

Singer and former X Factor judge Mel B, who has now set out on a Spice Girls tour across the UK, although without mother-of-four Victoria Beckham this time, appears to be fully moonlighting as a business woman.

According to The Sun’s report citing a source, the pop diva is currently negotiating an extensive “upmarket” assortment of sex toys, more specifically, vibrators.

"Melanie has had lots of chats with British ladies who have been bemoaning the range of sex toys”, the source was quoted as saying, continuing that there is a certain demand for vibrators that are disguised as lipstick and other very common items.

Detailing the possible design of the new products, the insider remarked that there would be “a splash of leopard print”.

The source also speculated on how Mel’s naughty range will differ from the one offered by her fellow A-list celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow, who sent her fans into a real meltdown by adding sex toys to her wellness and lifestyle site Goop back in 2016.

"It’s something she wants to do properly with the right manufacturers”, the source summed up.

Speaking about Gwyneth Paltrow’s enterprise, the sex toy shopping guide, which features as part of Goop's “Sex Issue”, offers, for instance, a £10,000 INEZ dildo – made from 24 carat gold.

“Sex toys have long since graduated from the floppy rubber things you hide in your bedside table”, she explains on the site, “to beautiful works of interactive art”, Paltrow wrote on her website.