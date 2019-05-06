Register
08:16 GMT +306 May 2019
    Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles

    Gwyneth Paltrow Starts Selling Vibrator to Help ‘Boost Blood Circulation’

    The star's senior director of science and research Gerda Endemann said that the vibrator is designed to “help women control their bladders and boost blood circulation.”

    The sex toy is said to improve a user’s pelvic floors, the Avengers’ star’s website Goop says, adding that ten minutes every other day does the trick.

    Gerda Endemann, the Paltrow’s senior director of science and research, told the Sun she’d road-tested the vFit product.

    “It is much more than a vibrator. The theory behind vFit is something called “multimodal vaginal toning.” That is: a combination of light, heat, and vibration meant to stimulate cells and boost blood circulation. We can expect vFit’s gentle heat to boost blood flow (biologically, this makes perfect sense), and it uses red light to spur cell metabolism. The goal is to promote healthy cells and tissues,” Endemann said.

    The vibrator has controls to change the light, heat, and vibration, and can be used every day to improve women’s well-being. Endemann said she uses this time to relax and meditate.

    “The women reported on their intimate well-being before and after the study. And after using vFit, the women reported significant improvements in bladder control and sexual functioning,” she said, citing researchers’ data from tests of women’s pelvic muscle strength and bladder control before and after vFit use during 24 sessions.

    The product description on the website reads: "vFit uses red light and gentle warmth to stimulate blood flow and promote intimate well-being. And—bonus—it vibrates too."

    The vibrator is on sale online and in the actress’ Goop shop in Notting Hill, West London, and goes for a price of £380 ($500).

