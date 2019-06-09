Register
15:40 GMT +309 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mel B arrives at the America's Got Talent Season 13 Week 5 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

    Spice Girl Mel B Set to Release ‘Upmarket’ Vibrators to Add Zest to Fans’ Sex Lives - Reports

    © AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The business venture is reportedly something that arises from a real, unsatisfied demand, with Mel B reportedly tailoring her brainchild to cater to the wishes of her potential VIP clients.

    Singer and former X Factor judge Mel B, who has now set out on a Spice Girls tour across the UK, although without mother-of-four Victoria Beckham this time, appears to be fully moonlighting as a business woman.

    According to The Sun’s report citing a source, the pop diva is currently negotiating an extensive “upmarket” assortment of sex toys, more specifically, vibrators.

    "Melanie has had lots of chats with British ladies who have been bemoaning the range of sex toys”, the source was quoted as saying, continuing that there is a certain demand for vibrators that are disguised as lipstick and other very common items.

    Detailing the possible design of the new products, the insider remarked that there would be “a splash of leopard print”.

    Laviu
    © Photo: Facebook / LAVIU
    Sex-Toys and Space Technology: Meet Vibrator That Will Fly You to the Moon

    The source also speculated on how Mel’s naughty range will differ from the one offered by her fellow A-list celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow, who sent her fans into a real meltdown by adding sex toys to her wellness and lifestyle site Goop back in 2016.

    "It’s something she wants to do properly with the right manufacturers”, the source summed up.

    Speaking about Gwyneth Paltrow’s enterprise, the sex toy shopping guide, which features as part of Goop's “Sex Issue”, offers, for instance, a £10,000 INEZ dildo – made from 24 carat gold.

    “Sex toys have long since graduated from the floppy rubber things you hide in your bedside table”, she explains on the site, “to beautiful works of interactive art”, Paltrow wrote on her website.

    Related:

    Gwyneth Paltrow Starts Selling Vibrator to Help ‘Boost Blood Circulation’
    UK Pop Singer's Topless Pic at War Memorial Draws Flak on Social Media
    Israelis Sue New Zealanders for Allegedly Convincing Pop Singer to Cancel Show
    New Vibration Sensors to Help Detect Defects in Buildings and Bridges
    Tags:
    music, singer, sex, sex toys, vibrator
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse