Register
21:22 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man talks on his mobile phone beside Huawei's billboard featuring 5G technology at the PT Expo in Beijing, China, September 26, 2018

    Indian Telecom Operators Push Gov't to Decide Fate of Huawei on 5G Trial Sooner

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 3 June, Indian Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government would take a thoughtful look into the possibility of Huawei's participation in the 5G trials. Whether a company is allowed to participate or not is a "complex question, including security issues", he said.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's telecom industry body has pressed the government to take an early decision on the use of Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei, as the government has announced the beginning of trials of 5G networks in the next three months.

    Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews said on Thursday that an early decision regarding the participation of the Chinese manufacturer would help operators make investment decisions.

    "The industry is saying it is really up to the government to decide on Huawei…let us know earlier rather than later because we have to make decisions on 4G… operators are buying 4G equipment that future proof, in terms of forward compatibility for 5G…any sudden change of rules midway, will mean financial loss to us…" Mathews said, as quoted by PTI.

    READ MORE: US Ban on Huawei Could Impact 5G Roll-Out Worldwide – Report

    On 3 June, Chinese telecom titan Huawei Technologies echoed a similar sentiment, asking the government to make an independent choice amid pressure from the US, which has been asking its allies to give up on plans to develop a 5G network with Huawei's help.

    Signs are displayed at the Huawei stand at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / GREG BAKER
    India May Reject US Demand to Ban China’s Huawei - Report
    Several US companies have already suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, whose Android operating system is currently used by Huawei mobile phones.

    India has already established a $77 million 5G testbed to support service providers developing 5G products and services. The government has plans to introduce 5G technologies in big way in the armed forces, for which a special task force has already taken suggestions from the forces' leadership on enhancing Indian defence forces' self-reliance in critical advanced technologies.    

    READ MORE: Huawei India Pledges to Provide Services to its Phones Despite Google's Move

    Last year, the government constituted a high-level task force to develop the 5G ecosystem in the country. In the next five to seven years, beside an early deployment of 5G services in the country, the government aims to create a globally competitive product development and manufacturing ecosystem covering 50 percent of the Indian market and at least 10 percent of the global market.    

    Related:

    Huawei India Pledges to Provide Services to its Phones Despite Google's Move
    India Believes West is Not Altruistic About China's Huawei - Official
    India's 5G Invitation to Huawei May Signal Turn in Bilateral Economic Ties
    Tags:
    telecommunications, 5G, Huawei, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse