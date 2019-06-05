Register
    RDIF, Alibaba, MegaFon, Mail.Ru to Close Deal on Joint Venture - Source

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), China's largest e-commerce company Alibaba Group, Russia's MegaFon and Mail.Ru Group companies will close their deal on an electronic commerce joint venture on the first day of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia, an informed source told Sputnik.

    "On 5 June, the closure of the deal will be announced", the source said.

    In September 2018, RDIF and the three companies announced they would set up an electronic commerce joint venture based on AliExpress business in Russia and Pandao. The stake of Alibaba in the joint venture AliExpress Russia will be 48 percent, MegaFon – 24 percent, RDIF – 13 percent, and Mail.Ru Group – 15 percent.

    READ MORE: Lulz as Alibaba Head Urges Married Workers to Have ‘Long’ Sex '6 Times a Week'

    Mail.Ru Group will reportedly contribute to the joint venture its e-commerce business Pandao, cash, as well as distribution in the format of integration with its products, including social media platforms. The RDIF will become a strategic member of AliExpress Russia.

    Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma gestures as he attends the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires
    © REUTERS/ Marcos Brindicci
    US-China Trade War Could Last 20 Years - Alibaba Founder
    Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group and one of the richest people in China, told Sputnik last year that the company would have "more and more" joint projects with Russia in the future.

    Alibaba, founded in 1999, includes multiple online shopping websites, such as Taobao, AliExpress and Tmall. According to the company’s statistics. AliExpress is the most visited e-commerce website in Russia.

    Alibaba has about 300 million active buyers, the majority of whom from China, but a growing number come reportedly from the United States.

    READ MORE: Alibaba Launches AI Agricultural Program That Wants Pigs to Run 200 km

    Tags:
    joint venture, Alibaba Group, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Mail.ru Group, MegaFon, Russia
