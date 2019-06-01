Trump Terminates Preferential Trade Tariff System With India as of June 5

"Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, acting under the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including title V and sections 203 and 604 of the 1974 Act, do hereby proclaim that: (1) The designation of India as a beneficiary developing country is terminated, effective June 5, 2019," Trump said in the proclamation, issued by the White House late on Friday.
Trump also ordered to remove India from the list of developing WTO member states exempt from application of the safeguard measures on CSPV products and large residential washers.
The GSP allows specific products from over 120 developing countries and territories to enter the United States duty-free.
