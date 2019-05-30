India's Largest Carrier Bids Adieu to US Pratt & Whitney Engines for A320neo

New Delhi (Sputnik): After a string of problems, the world's largest Airbus A320neo operator — IndiGo — has opted out of American Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines. By the end of June, India's largest air carrier in terms of market share is expected to sign a deal with rival CFM International for LEAP1-A engines to use them in its fleet of fuel efficient Airbus A320neo family aircraft.
Confirming the development, the aviation source indicated that the deal, worth around $8 billion, is likely to be announced during the Paris Air Show. IndiGo Airlines has around 430 A320neo planes in its possession.
The DGGA also ordered a special safety audit over issues concerning Airbus A320neo aircraft.
The A320neo planes, manufactured by the European firm Airbus, were introduced into IndiGo's fleet three years ago.
The DGCA had temporarily grounded Airbus A320neo planes due to recurring technical glitches last year, but lifted the ban after assurances from Airbus and Pratt and Whitney were made about fixing the problems.
