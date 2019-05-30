Register
14:20 GMT +330 May 2019
    An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad, India, October 26, 2015

    India's Largest Carrier Bids Adieu to US Pratt & Whitney Engines for A320neo

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave/File Photo
    Business
    India’s civil aviation regulator asked country’s two airlines, which operate hundreds of A320neo planes fitted with PW1100 engines, to ground them in March 2019 and emphasised that the planes would not to be refitted with these engines, which are lying spare with them in inventory.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After a string of problems, the world's largest Airbus A320neo operator — IndiGo — has opted out of American Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines. By the end of June, India's largest air carrier in terms of market share is expected to sign a deal with rival CFM International for LEAP1-A engines to use them in its fleet of fuel efficient Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

    Confirming the development, the aviation source indicated that the deal, worth around $8 billion, is likely to be announced during the Paris Air Show. IndiGo Airlines has around 430 A320neo planes in its possession.

    An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
    India Grounds All Airbus A320Neo Jets With Faulty Pratt Engines
    The development comes against the backdrop of a series of problems that the airline has faced and only last month India's aviation regulatory authority, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), issued a notice to the airline's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wolfgang Prock Schauer over Pratt and Whitney engine issues.

    The DGGA also ordered a special safety audit over issues concerning Airbus A320neo aircraft.

    The A320neo planes, manufactured by the European firm Airbus, were introduced into IndiGo's fleet three years ago.

    The DGCA had temporarily grounded Airbus A320neo planes due to recurring technical glitches last year, but lifted the ban after assurances from Airbus and Pratt and Whitney were made about fixing the problems.

