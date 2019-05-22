Register
    Surveillance

    US Mulls Blacklisting China's Video Surveillance Maker Amid Trade War - Report

    Business
    The ban will be officially connected to the China’s alleged mistreatment of predominantly-Muslim Uighur population. While several Administration departments seek to impose tougher restrictions on Chinese tech, Treasury Department insists Washington should secure a trade deal first.

    US administration is considering imposing limits on a Chinese video surveillance systems maker Hikvision in the latest attempt to counter China's economic expansion, The New York Times report says citing sources familiar with the matter.

    According to the report, such move would effectively blacklist the company from conducting business in the US. This will also be the first time the Trump administration punished a Chinese company for its role in handling the Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim minority in China.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Trudeau Blasts China’s ‘Aggression’ as Canada Mulls Huawei CFO Extradition
    Hikvision is one of the world's largest makers of surveillance systems. While focusing mostly on traditional video surveillance, the company has also introduced more complicated systems, which involve artificial intelligence, speech monitoring, genetic testing. The company says its products can allow tracking people across the entire country, as well as understand and react to "unusual" behaviour patterns such as sudden running or gathering of a crowd.

    The US Administration seeks to secure a new trade deal with China while simultaneously forcing Chinese companies out of US market, which has led to expulsion of telecom giant Huawei from US's emerging 5G market. After China surprisingly backed out of the almost negotiated deal, Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25% and threatened to impose additional tariffs on $350 worth of goods, sparking some heavy concerns among business analysts.

    Formally, the US cites fears that Chinese technology can be abused for spying and stealing information in favour of the Chinese government, saying Chinese laws require private business to cooperate with the authorities.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on 2 May that the White House was concerned "that the Chinese are working to put their systems in networks all across the world so they can steal your information and my information."

    In case of Hikvision, however, the Administration cites concerns of Uighur issue.

    "Taking this step would be a tangible signal to both U.S. and foreign companies that the U.S. government is looking carefully at what is happening in Xinjiang and is willing to take action in response," says Jessica Batke, a former State Department official who has done research in the Xinjiang province and testified before Congress on the issue, according to the Times. "At the same time, however, the ongoing trade war perhaps undercuts the perception that this is coming from a place of purely human rights concerns."

    There are some 800,000 to 3 million Uighurs — a mostly Muslim minority people — said to be imprisoned in detention camps in the China's northwest region of Xinhiang. China says security measures are introduced in order to fight religious extremism.

    A 3-D printed Huawei logo is seen in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken February 12, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    France Plans to Deploy 5G Network on Schedule Despite US Targeting Huawei
    Hikvision conducts little business with the US, though. Being little known in the North America, it also buys only a small percentage of parts across the ocean. Hikvision is mostly represented in countries such as Ecuador, Pakistan, UAE and Zimbabwe, the Times report says, adding that the company only recently attempted to expand in the US.

    The Administration is divided on the anti-Chinese policies, however. While the State Department and National Security Council seek to impose more sanctions on China under the Global Magnitsky Act, the Treasury Department opposes them saying this will harm trade deal negotiations. So far, only the US military are explicitly forbidden from buying video surveillance systems produced by Chinese companies.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
