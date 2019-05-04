Register
05:53 GMT +304 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo of US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil

    Exxon Files Lawsuit Against Cuba Over Post-Revolution Property Confiscation

    © AFP 2019 / ERIC PIERMONT
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 12

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil filed a lawsuit against the Cuban state-owned oil company Cuba-Petroleo and CIMEX corporation in a US federal court over the confiscation of a refinery, gas stations and other property in 1960 after the Cuban revolution, according to a court document.

    "Plaintiff brings this Complaint against Defendant Corporación CIMEX S.A. ("CIMEX") and Defendant Unión Cuba-Petróleo ("CUPET") (collectively "Defendants") for unlawful trafficking in Plaintiff’s confiscated property in violation of Title III of the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (LIBERTAD) Act of 1996," the document says.

    Swiss commodity traders accused of deliberately blending toxic fuel and dumping it in West Africa say African governments are to blame for failing to invest in refineries and newer vehicles to lower exhaust emissions that cause respiratory and other diseases
    © AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
    It Can’t Happen Here: Exxon-Connected Pipeline Explosion Kills 50 in Nigeria
    The corporation demanded actual damages in the amount of $71.6 million plus interest and legal fees.

    In mid-April, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States would not extend beyond May 2 the exclusion from the law that allows claims to Cuba and foreign companies in connection with property seized from citizens of the United States after the Cuban revolution. This decision has paved way to filing such claims.

    READ MORE: US Supreme Court Rejects Exxon's Appeal in Climate Change Records Fight

    The Helms-Burton Act (LIBERTAD) was passed in 1996. It provides for the extension of economic restrictions not only to Cuba, but also to foreign companies cooperating with it, including for receiving the benefits of the property seized by the authorities of the island, which belonged prior to 1959 to US citizens or Cubans who later acquired US citizenship. However, all US presidents since that time have consistently extended the respite of the application of all its provisions.

    Related:

    Exxon Mobil to Challenge $2Mln Fine From US Treasury in Court - Statement
    Oil Analyst: 'Exxon Was Under Pressure to Abandon Joint Venture with Rosneft'
    Trump to Face Stiff Opposition on Exxon Request to Work With Russia's Rosneft
    US Senator McCain Says Exxon 'Crazy' for Trying to Resume Business With Russia
    Tags:
    legal fees, confiscation, property, Helms-Burton Act, Exxon Mobil, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse