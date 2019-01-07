US Supreme Court Rejects Exxon’s Appeal in Climate Change Records Fight

"Certiorari denied", the Supreme Court said in an order list issued on Monday, indicating that the justices will not hear Exxon's appeal of a ruling by the Massachusetts Superior Court, which denied the company’s request for an order protecting it from handing company documents on climate change dating back to the 1970s to the state attorney general's office.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey opened an investigation into Exxon Mobil Corporation’s potential violations of the state consumer protection statute on 19 April 2016, seeking information on whether the company may have provided consumers and investors with misleading information regarding the impact of fossil fuels on climate change, as well as climate change-driven risks to its business. A total of 17 states and territories are cooperating in the investigation.
Exxon Mobil Corporation is a US-based multinational oil and gas corporation, forged in 1999 as a result of the merger of Exxon and Mobil, former Standard Oil Companies of New Jersey and New York, respectively.
