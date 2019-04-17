Register
17 April 2019
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech during his visit to Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

    US Not to Allow Any Exemptions in Lawsuits Over Seized Cuba Properties

    © AP Photo / Rodrigo Garrido
    This refers to the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, which authorised Americans to sue foreign nationals and entities over property seized after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. For over two decades, the US has suspended this provision of the act, but Donald Trump lifted the ban in an effort to increase pressure on the Cuban government.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday formally announced that the US would on 2 May lift a ban on lawsuits against companies and individuals benefiting from properties confiscated from American citizens in Cuba.

    "The Trump administration will no longer suspend Title III, effective May 2. The right to bring an action under Title III of the [Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (LIBERTAD)] Act will be implemented in full. I have already informed Congress about my decision," Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

    Title III refers to a section of the 1996 LIBERTAD Act, also known as the Helms-Burton Act, which granted American nationals with the right to file lawsuits against foreign firms and citizens that profit from the property which was nationalised by Cuba after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959.

    "Those citizens' opportunities for justice have been put out of reach for two decades," Pompeo noted.

    Donald Trump opted to put an end to this two-decade suspension  a move that is likely to ward off foreign investments to the island and increase pressure on Havana over its support for the embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    "For the first time, claimants will be able to bring lawsuits against trafficking property that was confiscated by the Cuban regime. Any person or company doing business in Cuba should heed this announcement," Pompeo said.

    The European Union has earlier condemned the move and warned that it would resort, if necessary, to the World Trade Organisation in order to protect the interests of European firms or citizens doing business in Cuba, who might be targeted by US lawsuits.

    When asked if the US would allow any exemptions under the decision, specifically with regard to US companies doing business in Cuba, State Department official KimberlyBreier said, "There will not be any exemptions."

    Breier noted that the US would continue to closely work with allies on the matter.

    "We've been in very deep and close contact with our allies in Europe and Canada and around the world as we consulted on this decision over the past several months," she said. "We took a decision today based on our laws and our sovereign concerns for the property of American citizens, and Europeans will respond as they see fit. We will continue to work closely with them om this policy and on the policy in Venezuela."

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Cuba, United States, Venezuela, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump
