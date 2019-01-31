US Cosmetics Company to Pay $996,080 for Violating North Korea Sanctions

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced a settlement of $996,080 with e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. (“ELF”) of Oakland, California", the release said. "ELF has agreed to settle its potential civil liability for 156 apparent violations of the North Korea Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 510 (NKSR)."
The United Nations Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang due to its missile launches and nuclear tests. The UN, in particular, have restricted come exports to North Korea (including weapons and oil) and banned foreign companies from hiring North Korean workers.
