EU Discussing Deal on Abandoning Duties on Industrial Goods With US – Commission

"We have important discussions on how we can facilitate trade concretely … We are also discussing if we can have a smaller trade agreement focusing on industrial goods," Malmstrom said at a conference held during her visit to Washington, D.C.
Malmstrom noted that Brussels had expressed its readiness to abolish tariffs on industrial goods to Washington.
In the first half of 2018, the United States and the European Union exchanged a round of import tariffs following the US decision to impose duties on metal imports from third countries. However, in July, the two sides agreed on cooperation aimed at lowering trade barriers.
