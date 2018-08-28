EU Ready to Retaliate if US Imposes Any New Tariffs on Goods - Commission

"Of course if the US were to apply any additional tariffs on European products, the EU stands ready to respond swiftly," Rosario said.
On August 21, US President Donald Trump said that he would put a 25% tariff on cars from the European Union.
Trade relations between the two sides soured in June, after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union, Canada and Mexico. The European Union retaliated by levying its own tariffs on over $3.2 billion worth of the US imports, saying that the US tariffs targeted over $7.4 billion worth of the EU exports.
