23 December 2018
    Nord stream 2

    German Ex-Chancellor Reveals True Reason for US Criticism of Nord Stream 2

    © Photo: Nord stream 2
    Business
    360

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder lashed out at the US for its position on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

    Former Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder said Saturday that the US has its own energy interests in Europe, which explains the pressure Washington exerts on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. However, Berlin must decide on its own, whom it wants to conduct business with, he told Welt am Sonntag.

    "They [US] do that not out of love for Ukraine, but because they themselves want to ship gas to Germany. The liquefied gas [LNG] is more expensive and has lower quality than the one provided via a pipeline," the social-democrat politician said in an interview for the newspaper.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction underway in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea.
    Nord Stream 2
    US Senate to Weigh Resolution Urging Trump to Block Nord Stream 2, Aid Ukraine
    According to Schroeder, Berlin must not allow Washington determine, whom it can and cannot trade with.

    "Iran, China, Russia — if it goes on like this, soon, we will not be allowed to have economic relationships with anyone at all," he said.

    "For a country as dependent on export as Germany, this is unacceptable. Despite all our respect and friendship, we have to tell this to the Americans," he added.

    He underscored that he is not an anti-US politician, but during his time as a Chancellor, his foreign policy did aim at securing a certain independence from the US and keep it that way.

    Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of 2 gas pipes from Russia to Germany with total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. The pipeline, which will go through the Baltic Sea, is estimated to cost some 9.5 billion euros. It is expected to be launched before the end of 2019.

    Ukraine, which hosts one of the main international gas pipelines from Russia to Europe, and which benefits significantly from the gas transit fees, has repeatedly objected against construction of Nord Stream 2, saying it will threaten its energy security.

