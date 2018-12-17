Register
14:56 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Standard & Poor's

    S&P Warns India Against Political Meddling With Central Bank

    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    International credit rating agency S&P is weighing in on the lingering standoff between the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warning against any political interference in central bank policies.

    Kristian Rouz — Politically-motivated tampering with central bank policies poses a risk to macroeconomic stability, international credit rating agency S&P Global says in its most recent statement on India.

    READ MORE: India Chooses the Man Who Led Demonetization as Next Central Bank Governor

    The South Asian nation has been caught in the crossfire of a heated central banking debate over the past few months, as India's slowing economy is seen as eroding the public trust in its democratically-elected leader, Narendra Modi.

    S&P said it could downgrade its credit rating for India unless New Delhi leaves the central bank alone. The agency stressed that India's gigantic banking system could be exposed to risks of a greater uncertainty and the so-called "human factor" — if the central bank abandons its rules-based approach to governance in favour of supporting the economy to make certain political figures look good.

    "S&P Global Ratings views as credit negative the circumstances leading to the recent resignation of Urjit Patel, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," S&P analysts Michael Puli and Andrew Wood warned.

    The statement comes just weeks after several reports suggested in early November that the Indian government could increase pressure on the RBI in order to achieve its economic priorities. Some central bankers rebuffed the government's advances at the time, citing the RBI's mandate, which is to support long-term macroeconomic stability rather than promote short-term credit-driven expansion.

    READ MORE: Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Defends Central Bank Independence

    Subsequently, this standoff sparked speculation that several top Indian central bankers could lose their jobs — allegedly due to Modi's dissatisfaction with the RBI's policies.

    But S&P analysts appear to have sided with the central bankers.

    "Sustained and intense external pressure from the Indian government risks eroding these settings (central bank independence and macroprudential policies) over time, and could also undermine the long-term financial stability in the country," Puli and Wood wrote.

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    India, Russia Set Up Working Group for Military Co-operation
    S&P also said India's GDP growth at about 7 percent per year should be enough to maintain the existing level of well-being of its citizens. India's economy grew 7.1 percent year-on-year in 3Q18 — compared to 8.1 percent in 2Q16, 5.6 percent in 2Q17, and 8.2 percent in 2Q18.

    These figures suggest that India's GDP growth is stable and sustainable around its fairly comfortable level in the long-term — but Modi has recently drawn criticism over the poor infrastructure, rife corruption, and structural inefficiency of the Indian economy. Some government officials have suggested looser RBI policies could ease the popular dissatisfaction with Modi's economic governance.

    "We want the RBI governor to accept the priorities of the economy and to discuss these with board members", anonymous sources in the Indian government told Reuters. "If he wants to take decisions unilaterally, it will be better for him to quit".

    But RBI officials have repeatedly rejected such calls — and now their position is amplified by the statement from S&P — quite a powerful document for an emerging market such as India, where investment flows are heavily-reliant on central bank messaging, much more so than on hard figures.

    READ MORE: Financial Operations in India Halted as Millions of Bank Employees Protest

    "We will do everything to protect the interests of the economy", an anonymous RBI board member told Reuters. He reportedly added the RBI would "explain, defend and justify" their decisions on monetary policy.

    S&P also said that if the government refrains from adding pressure on the central bank, maintains the nation's GDP expansion rate at 7 percent per year, and shows commitment to the institutional independence of regulators, then the agency could reaffirm India's investment grade at its current stable BBB- level.

    Related:

    India Allows Bank of China to Open Office in Mumbai
    India Seeks $2.4 Billion From China-Based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    Financial Operations in India Halted as Millions of Bank Employees Protest
    Tags:
    stability, Standard & Poor (S&P), Central Bank, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse