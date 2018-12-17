Qatar Petroleum Buys 35% in Three Offshore Oil Fields in Mexico From Italy’s Eni

"We are pleased to sign an agreement to acquire a 35-percent stake with a major player in the energy market, such as Eni, to participate in the development and production of three oil fields in Mexico. It will be another step in expanding the international reach of QP and its presence in Mexico," Al-Kaabi said on Sunday.
Al-Kaabi said that oil production in the Bay of Campeche was expected to start in mid-2019. The Qatar Petroleum expected that by 2021, together with Eni they would be able to produce up to 90,000 barrels of oil per day in this place.
