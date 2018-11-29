Register
08:13 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and a Chinese 100-yuan banknote depicting late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen in a picture illustration taken January 21, 2016

    Yuan-Ruble Payment System ‘Can Counter US Hegemony’

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A plan by Chinese and Russian officials to set up a payment system to boost the use of their own currencies in bilateral and international trade is imperative, Chinese experts said on Sunday, to counter what they called the US dollar's hegemony in the global payment system.

    While a China-Russia payment system to boost the use of the yuan and ruble in cross-border transactions might initially have a limited impact, it could gain momentum if the US continues to abuse the dollar's dominant position in the existing payment system, experts noted.

    US unilateral sanctions, which have created serious risks for other economies and US companies too, are pushing major economies, including China, Russia and the EU, to seek a separate system that could reduce such risks.

    China and Russia agreed to boost the use of the yuan and the ruble in bilateral and global trade during a visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to China earlier this month. The two countries have already begun to draft a pact.

    Dollar pyramid
    CC0
    US Sanctions 'Underlining Reason to Have De-Dollarization' - Scholar
    Medvedev said that China and Russian should have set up such a payment system "10 years ago" and that US sanctions pushed the two countries to pursue the plan, according to RT. Russia is facing tough sanctions from the US and its allies, while China is engaged in a bitter trade war with the US.

    "This is indeed a very necessary move because there is always a risk in relying entirely on the dollar," said Chen Fengying, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. "Given the dollar's hegemony, the US could inflict harm on any country it wants at any time, even US companies."

    READ MORE: Gold-Backed Ruble, Yuan to Trigger Global De-Dollarization

    However, the new payment system might be initially limited to China-Russia bilateral transactions and will have minimal impact on the current system dominated by the US dollar, analysts said.

    "To put it simply, neither the yuan nor the ruble has achieved a level of internationalization that gives them the kind of power the dollar currently wields," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times.

    Ma Bin, an assistant researcher at the Center for Russia and Central Asia Studies, Fudan University, also pointed out that the roles China and Russia play in the global trade-payments system will affect "the outcome" of any attempt to replace the US dollar.

    Given the relatively small roles China and Russia play in the current system, "it's more realistic to reduce the proportion of [the use of the dollar] if the intention is to reduce reliance on the dollar," Ma told the Global Times.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    Plan For Russia's De-Dollarization to Be Implemented From Date of Adoption, It's Not Plan in Event of Sanctions - Official
    However, Dong pointed out, the initiative might gain speed because the US' abuse of the dollar's hegemony has pushed many economies to actively pursue a separate payment system.

    "If more economies seek to establish a separate system, even if they don't work together, it will certainly help to reduce the dominant role of the dollar in the global financial system," Dong said, adding that the global payment system is likely to become "multipolar and regionally focused" to replace the single system based on the dollar.

    READ MORE: Dollar Hegemony Threatened as Ruble, Yuan Gaining Momentum

    In light of the US' recent sanctions on Iran, the EU has also moved to set up a payment system to keep doing business with Iran, while avoiding such sanctions, media reports said.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Related:

    De-Dollarization: ‘Every Country Should Diversify Currency Holdings' - Analyst
    Plan on De-Dollarization of Russian Economy Submitted to Government - Minister
    De-Dollarization: Top 5 States Drifting Away From Greenback
    Tags:
    hegemony, dollar, yuan, ruble, currency, de-dollarization, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse