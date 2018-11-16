Trump Hopes US Won't Have to Impose More Tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed hope that the United States and China would settle the trade dispute over import duties on steel and aluminium.

US President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing trade dispute with Beijing on Friday, noting that the latest list of China's trade proposals was pretty complete.

As Trump underlined, the world's two largest economies continued to work on a deal to eliminate trade tensions. Thus, he noted, Washington may not need to impose further tariffs on the trade opponent, as Beijing wants to make a deal.

READ MORE: China, US Resume High-Level Talks to Resolve Trade War — Commerce Ministry

He expressed hope that the US would come up with a trade agreement with China, however, he stressed, to attain that, a reciprocal trade was required.

© AP Photo / Andy Wong US Resumes Discussions With China Amid Trade War Tensions

Trump's comments come after the Chinese Commerce Ministry's spokesman Gao Feng stated on Thursday that China and the United States have resumed high-level bilateral consultations which will focus on resolving ongoing trade and economic disputes.

China and the United States are currently engaged in a major trade spat that resulted from US Donald Trump introducing steel and aluminum import tariffs in March. Tensions deepened in late May when Washington announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other.