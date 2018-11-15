China, US Resume High-Level Talks to Resolve Trade War - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China and the United States have resumed high-level bilateral consultations that will focus on resolving ongoing trade and economic disputes, the spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday.

"On November 1, the leaders of China and the United States had a telephone conversation, after which high-level bilateral contacts on trade and economic issues were resumed… The working groups of the two countries are currently maintaining close contacts in order to implement the agreements reached by the leaders in the telephone conversation," Gao Feng, the Chinese Commerce Ministry's spokesman told a briefing.

China and the United States are currently engaged in a major trade spat that resulted from US Donald Trump introducing steel and aluminium import tariffs in March.

Tensions deepened in late May when Washington announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 per cent tariffs. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties against each other.

The United States has accused China of stealing trade secrets from US companies and of using "unfair trade practices," including dumping and higher tariffs on the goods exported from the US.